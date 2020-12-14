Attorney General William Barr resigns

He made headlines last year when he suggested during testimony before the House Appropriations Committee that Trump's campaign was spied on, saying he would be looking into the "genesis" of the FBI's counterintelligence investigation that began in 2016 of potential ties between the campaign and the Russian government. He later defended the comment, saying he made it "off the cuff" and that he wasn't using the word "spying" pejoratively.

Barr had also infuriated Democrats when he took two days after Mueller gave him his probe's findings in March 2019 to announce in a letter that the special counsel "did not find" that any Trump campaign associates coordinated with Russian interference in the election, and that Mueller "did not draw a conclusion -- one way or the other" about whether the President obstructed justice. His pronouncements prompted Trump to proclaim "no collusion" and "no obstruction."

Mueller objected -- first in a letter to Barr, then in a public statement and again when he testified to Congress last year. Barr's rollout "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office's work and conclusions" of the report, Mueller said. The special counsel had documented multiple links between Trump campaign officials and Russian government-linked people.