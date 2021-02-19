Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland to face challenges that include links to Biden and Trump

Earlier this month, in a traditional changing of the guard, the Justice Department asked US attorneys who had been appointed by Trump to resign, but allowed the top federal prosecutor in Delaware, David Weiss, to remain in office as he oversees the Hunter Biden probe. Durham, who had served as the US attorney in Connecticut, will resign that role but stay on as a special counsel.

Biden has made a point of distancing himself from the decision-making at the Justice Department, and as questions about his son swirled earlier this winter, he pledged to install independent leaders at the agency.

"One of the most serious pieces of damage done by the last administration was the politicizing of the Justice Department," Biden said at a CNN town hall on Tuesday. "I made a commitment, I will not ever tell my Justice Department -- and it's not mine, it's the people's Justice Department -- who they should and should not prosecute."

That put him in sharp contrast with Trump, who routinely called on his Justice Department to investigate and prosecute his political enemies.

Garland's challenges at DOJ