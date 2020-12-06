Attorney General Barr considering leaving post before Trump exits office, source says

"Ask me that in a number of weeks from now. They should be looking at all of this fraud," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Two White House officials told CNN that while Trump had certainly considered firing Barr, he's being advised against it by several people.

A former attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, Barr came out of semi-retirement in 2019 to take over the top job at the Justice Department after Trump dismissed former Attorney General Jeff Sessions from the role. Trump forced Sessions out in 2018 after Sessions recused himself from matters related to the 2016 campaign, including the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Barr has faced accusations that he has politicized the Justice Department to defend Trump, by involving himself in the sentencing for Trump's friend Roger Stone and dropping federal charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump has refused to concede the 2020 presidential, falsely claiming the election was riddled with fraud and stolen from him when more people voted for President-elect Joe Biden.