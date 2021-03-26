Attorney for arrested Georgia state representative: 'We're going to fight this'

After being told twice to stop knocking on the door in light of the news conference occurring inside and twice warned that she would be arrested if she did not stop, "Rep. Cannon refused to stop knocking on the door. Rep. Cannon was placed under arrest and escorted out of the Capitol," according to the statement.

Cannon faces two felony charges -- felony obstruction and preventing or disrupting General Assembly session, according to an arrest affidavit seen by CNN. The affidavit states that Cannon was charged with disrupting General Assembly session because she "knowingly and intentionally did by knocking the governor's door during session of singing [sic] a bill."

When asked what Cannon's goal was in knocking on the door, Griggs on Friday asserted that she had been prevented from attending the signing ceremony. In a photo of Kemp signing the sweeping law, he is flanked by six men in suits and sitting before a portrait of what seems to be a painting of an antebellum, plantation-style home.