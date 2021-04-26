Attorney for Andrew Brown Jr.'s family says video of fatal police shooting shows 'execution'

Andrew Brown's family attorneys Benjamin Crump and Chantel Cherry-Lassiter discuss what was on the 20 second snippet of bodycam footage Brown's relatives were able to view and the decision by the Elizabeth City, North Carolina attorney's office to not show the family the full video.

The family of a Black man who was fatally shot by police in North Carolina last week were shown Monday a short snippet of police body camera footage that one family attorney described as an execution.

Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was fatally shot by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies in Elizabeth City on Wednesday when they attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant, the sheriff's office said.

Few details -- and no video -- have been released publicly about the shooting. In dispatch audio from that day, first responders can be heard saying a man had gunshot wounds to the back. A copy of his death certificate says he died as a result of a gunshot wound of the head.

On Monday afternoon, after an earlier delay, Pasquotank County Attorney Michael Cox showed Brown's family and attorneys a short clip from one deputy's body camera that family attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said showed an "execution."

Cherry-Lassiter said the video was 20 seconds long and shows deputies shot at Brown as he sat in his vehicle with his hands on the steering wheel. "He wasn't reaching for anything, he wasn't touching anything, he wasn't throwing anything around," she said.