Atmospheric shot of circling sharks scoops Underwater Photographer of the Year 2021

Alexander Mustard, chairman of the judges, said the awe-inspiring images from all the entrants offered "a much-needed escape into the underwater world."

Commenting on the overall winner, he said: "This is a photograph of hope, a glimpse of how the ocean can be when we give it a chance, thriving with spectacular life both below and above the surface."

Based in the UK, the annual competition -- running since 1965 -- celebrates photography beneath the surface of oceans, lakes, rivers and even swimming pools.

The competition has 13 categories, with themes such as macro, wide angle, behavior and wreck photography, as well as four categories for photos taken specifically in British waters.

Mark Kirkland was named British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2021 for his inner-city wildlife vision "While You Sleep," captured close to his home in Glasgow. Kirkland said he spent 25 hours over four nights to get the shot.

"This small muddy pond is an unlikely haven for wildlife, squeezed between a housing estate, supermarket and factory. But for a few nights each year, while the city sleeps, it comes alive with frogs," he added.