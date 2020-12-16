At the world's oldest opera house, the show must go on

"The possibility that everyone could access the world of opera...gives us a sense of equality."

Without revenue from ticket sales, the San Carlo is now facing losses of over 7 million euro (8 million USD), and heavily relies on financing from the region of Campania and the Ministry of Culture to stay afloat.

On December 4, the opera house put on its first ticketed online show -- the result of a partnership with Facebook. According to Spedaliere, the social media platform reached out following a streamed orchestra performance and offered to partner with them on a series of paid events.

San Carlo's team decided to take a democratic approach to ticket sales. "The policy we took was to offer a ticket that costs 99 cents for everyone because one of the most important reflections, in terms of Covid, was that it really made us all feel equal," said Spedaliere. "The possibility that everyone could access the world of opera with this ticket gives us a sense of equality."