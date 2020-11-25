At Thanksgiving, an America of obscene contrasts

Many of us are grateful to have avoided the disease this year. But many others have struggled through sickness -- through damage to their bodies -- and also lost loved ones to Covid-19. It can be hard to feel too grateful for your own health when you know that more than a quarter million of your fellow citizens (maybe people that you knew or loved) have died of coronavirus, and that many of those deaths could have been prevented if our government had taken the threat more seriously and acted as necessary.

And family togetherness? My family is gathering via Zoom this year -- nice, but hardly the same as being able to give my loved ones a big hug. Traveling and gathering when Covid is again spiraling out of control is too risky.

Is this the kind of American "greatness" Trump promised? An America that is hungry, sick and isolated?

It is well past time that Americans were given the support they need to get through this pandemic. And American hunger didn't start with Covid-19. Well before the pandemic, tens of millions of families were living on a razor's edge, knowing that a job loss or an illness could push them over the brink.