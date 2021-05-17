AT&T to spin off and combine WarnerMedia with Discovery in deal that would create streaming giant

A spin-off will help AT&T prioritize its broadband business and pay down its huge debt load. "AT&T would receive $43 billion (subject to adjustment) in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt," Monday's announcement said. Zaslav said Monday the new company will start with $55 billion in debt.

AT&T's shareholders would get the majority of the shares in the combined company, at 71%, while Discovery's shareholders would get 29%.

Shares of AT&T were up more than 3% pre-market, while shares of Discovery were up 16%.

Prominent Wall Street analysts had been predicting, and in some cases encouraging, this type of move. Earlier this year AT&T struck a deal to carve out its satellite business DirecTV at a significant loss from the 2015 purchase price.

And another telecom giant, Verizon, threw in the towel on its content efforts as well, agreeing to sell Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion.

Of course, the media world looks very different today than it did just a few years ago. Investors are more laser-focused on streaming with each passing year.