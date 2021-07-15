At least 6 killed in Germany as flooding caused by rainfall 'not seen in 100 years' hits Europe

Torrential rain has caused severe floods in several western European countries, including Germany -- where at least six people have died -- as well as in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Two firefighters are among the dead in Germany following flooding across western and southern parts of the country, causing buildings to collapse. Dozens of people were left stranded on rooftops.

''In some areas we have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years,'' Andreas Friedrich, a German weather service (DWD) spokesman, told CNN. He added that "in some areas we've seen more than double the amount of rainfall which has caused flooding and unfortunately some building structures to collapse.''

The regions of North-Rhine Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland were worst affected, Friedrich added.

Across the border in Belgium, local media reported at least two deaths in flooding there but CNN has been unable to confirm those reports.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday: "My thoughts are with the families of the victims of the devastating floods in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands and with those who have lost their homes.