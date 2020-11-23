At least 45 people have been killed during Uganda protests

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Enanga also said 836 people had been arrested during the protests, and 362 had been in charged in court.

"We do understand the right to protest but we also come out to say to the public that even amidst these protests people come out and take advantage to break the law," he said, listing incidents of alleged looting and significant damage caused by protestors to private businesses and government property.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, entered the political sphere in Uganda in 2017 and won his parliamentary seat the same year. He has been arrested and detained several times since launching his political career.

Wine is now challenging incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for more than 30 years.

"I am sad that people are getting hurt and getting killed," Wine told CNN. "But, again, I am confident and proud that these people are getting killed are unarmed and they are non-violent, so it is the total responsibility of President Museveni and the military -- that is shooting at innocent unarmed citizens," Wine said.