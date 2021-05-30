At least 22 people shot, 2 fatally, after assailants get out of an SUV and fire assault rifles at a club, police say

Police are asking for the public's help in finding whoever opened fire at a Florida club Sunday, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more, Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said.

Shortly after midnight, a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to the El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah.

That's when three people "stepped out of the vehicle with assault rifles and handguns and started firing indiscriminately into the crowd," Ramirez said.

"The result is 20 to 25 victims with gunshot injury wounds, and two deceased on the scene."

The wounded were taken to various hospitals in the area. At least one of those hospitalized is in critical condition, police said.

The banquet hall and billiards club had been rented out for a concert, Ramirez said.

Angelica Green said both her son and her nephew were among those shot.

Her son was shot once in the abdomen area and is in stable condition after surgery, Green said Sunday.

"However, my nephew was shot four times," she said, including once in the abdomen area and three times in the leg.

Green said her son is her only child.