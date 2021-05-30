At least 22 people shot, 2 fatally, after assailants get out of an SUV and fire assault rifles at a club, police say

Police are looking for the assailants who opened fire on a Miami club, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more. A white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to a billiards club in Hialeah when three people got out and started firing into the crowd that was gathered for a concert at …

Police are looking for the assailants who opened fire at a Florida club, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more, Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said.

A white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to a billiards club in Hialeah between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Sunday, Ramirez said.

Three people "stepped out of the vehicle with assault rifles and handguns and started firing indiscriminately into the crowd," the police director said.

"The result is 20 to 25 victims with gunshot injury wounds, and two deceased on the scene."

The wounded were taken to various hospitals in the area. At least one of those hospitalized is in critical condition, police said.

"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice," Ramirez tweeted. "My deepest condolences to the family of the victims."

The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooters or their whereabouts to contact authorities.