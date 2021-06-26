At least 156 missing after partial building collapse near Miami
- By Fernando Alfonso III, Maureen Chowdhury, Zamira Rahim and Alaa Elassar, CNN
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner distance themselves from the former President and his constant complaints
With each passing day away from Washington, former President Donald Trump's grievances continue unabated. And those complaints appear to be dr…
A man suspected of brazenly shoplifting items at a Walgreens in San Francisco last week was arrested while carrying out another such theft on …
Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is facing questions about his membership at an exclusive beach club in Newport, Rhode Island, after a local…
Former Vice President Mike Pence rebuked former President Donald Trump on Thursday night on the question of overturning the results of the 202…
Nine children and one adult were killed in an accident on Interstate 65 in Butler County, Alabama, on Saturday, according to Butler County Cor…
Biden campaign workers and ex-state lawmaker sue 'Trump Train' members involved in dangerous Texas highway incident
A White House staffer and former Texas state representative are among those suing several participants of a "Trump Train" that allegedly haras…
Top US general rejected Trump suggestions military should 'crack skulls' during protests last year, new book claims
The top US general repeatedly pushed back on then-President Donald Trump's argument that the military should intervene violently in order to q…
Ferrari's newest supercar will be an 818-horsepower plug-in hybrid with a V6 engine that can go from zero to 60 miles an hour in under three s…
"I'm not saying I'm God or I can prevent anything from happening, but I know in my heart I did what I can at 1 or 2 in the morning to help put…
More than 100,000 names will be removed from Georgia's voter registration rolls in an attempt to keep the state's voter files "up to date," Ge…