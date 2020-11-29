Assassinated Iranian nuclear scientist shot with remote-controlled machine gun, news agency says

Iranian leaders blame Israel

Supreme Leader Khameini wrote Saturday on a Twitter account that often carries his official statments, "Mr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed by the oppressive enemies. This rare scientific mind lost his life for his everlasting great scientific work. He lost his life for God and the supreme leader."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on the international community "to end their shameful double standards" and "condemn this act of state terror." He added that the attack showed "serious indications of Israeli role."

Maj. Gen. Hossein Dehghan, Khamenei's military adviser, tweeted Saturday that "Zionists" are seeking to create "all-out war" and vowed to "descend like lightning" on Fakhrizadeh's killers.

President Hassan Rouhani, also among the many Iranian leaders blaming Israel, promised retaliation as well, saying during a cabinet meeting Saturday, "The think tanks and the enemies of Iran must know that the Iranian nation and the officials in charge in the country are brave and determined to respond to the murder in time."

The killing, he said, was carried out at "the filthy hands of oppressors, in concert with the illegitimate Zionist regime."