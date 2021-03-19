Asian Americans have always faced hate. The pandemic amplified it

While the past year has magnified the hate, it's also inspiring some Asian Americans to stop being silent and speak out about their experiences. Here are some of their stories.

CNN is only using first names for their safety and to help prevent them from facing retribution in their communities.

A man tried to rip off her mask

At the start of the pandemic, Jae said a man got into her face and tried to rip her mask off in the middle of a grocery store.

"I was confronted by a man who was very upset with me being there, telling me that I brought the China virus in this community and I should get out," the 43-year-old cardiologist from Oregon said. "He tried to rip the mask off my face. It was very scary and I just had to leave."

He called her a b*tch -- but what was worse, Jae said, was that he also called her a racial slur for Chinese people.

"I'm not even Chinese. I'm Korean, for God's sake, you know? My first reaction is to try to make him understand that this is absolutely false," she said. "My latter thought was this is getting dangerous. I think ... I may get physically hurt."