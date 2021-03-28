Asian American official asks if his military scars are 'patriot enough'

Lee Wong, an elected official in Ohio, took off his shirt during a local government meeting to show scars he sustained in the US Army. The 69-year-old veteran told CNN he wants everyone to appreciate the value of Asian American service.

An elected official in Ohio, fed up with people questioning his patriotism because he's Asian American, bared his chest during a recent town meeting to reveal scars from injuries he suffered while in the US Army.

Lee Wong, 69, says he came to America when he was 18 years old and has been a US citizen longer than many of his constituents have been alive. Wong retired from the Army after 20 years of active-duty service.p

"There are some ignorant people that will come up to me and say that I don't look American or patriotic enough," Wong said during a meeting of the West Chester Township Board of Trustees on March 23. "Now that just gets my goat."

"Here is my proof," he said pointing to his scars. "Now is this patriot enough?"

Wong has lived in West Chester Township, near Cincinnati, for about 20 years. He is president of the board of trustees and ran for a state Senate seat last year. He knocked on thousands of doors during his campaigns and said it's a dynamic and diverse community.