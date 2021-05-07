Asian American diplomats say discrimination holds them back as US competes with China

"I was always told diversity is our strength and that's what we want to push forward to the world, but it doesn't feel that way from my experience," Kim continued. "Instead, we come at it from a place where my diversity is a threat or potential threat first, and only when that is as clearly resolved as it can be, then it can be seen as an asset."

The current and former diplomats who spoke to CNN, some of whom asked to be anonymous in order to speak frankly, mentioned the fear of speaking out about assignment restrictions and how discussion often gets shut down because the restrictions are framed as a national security issue.

"All of us who are currently employed fear there could be deleterious impacts on our security clearances because we're pushing back," one said. Losing your security clearance makes it almost impossible to work as a diplomat. But many described this moment as a civil rights awakening for Asian Americans.

'Where are you really from?'

"We're starting to wake up and think, wait a minute, should we be putting up with this anymore, this 'Where are you really from?' attitude," a diplomat serving overseas said. "We're Americans."