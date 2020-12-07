Ashton Kutcher urges EU to allow tech giants to keep tracking online child abuse

At the moment, tech giants routinely run software that scans their platforms for pornographic images and video involving children.

"Some of these kids are toddlers, even as young as infants," Kutcher told CNN Business. "These are vital clues that help us identify these children and bring them to safety. If this interim legislation doesn't happen, those clues are gone. They're in the dark. Nobody can see them. We can't find those kids."

Last year, almost 90% of known URLs containing child sexual abuse material were hosted in Europe, according to the Internet Watch Foundation. In that same year, the US National Center for Missing and Exported Children said it received almost 17 million referrals of child abuse content from tech firms.

"My legislation is a temporary one, just to make sure that [the] voluntary detection of child sexual abuse that is taking place today, will not be stopped," said Johansson. "[Without it, it's] like we are turning off the light and letting the pedophiles and the perpetrators continue [in] the dark."