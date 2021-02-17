Ashley Judd shares harrowing details from accident in Congo

Actress Ashley Judd is grateful to the Congolese people who helped her in her time of need.

Judd on Tuesday shared intimate photos and details from the horrific 55-hour ordeal during which she struggled to find treatment for a leg injury while on a research trip. She first spoke about the incident over the weekend, hoping to call attention to the plight of the impoverished nation's need for better access to health care.

"Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg," Judd wrote. "I wake up weeping in gratitude, deeply moved by each person who contributed something life giving and spirit salving during my grueling 55 hour odyssey."

Describing her leg as "grossly misshapen" from being broken in four places, she went on to thank those who helped triage her injury and get her to safety.