As US average of daily cases nears 200,000, experts say 'behavior and cold weather' are behind Covid-19 surge

By the middle of March, he said, the United States should have vaccinated its highly susceptible population, which is about 100 million people, while the rest of the country "will not all have the vaccine in our arms before May or June."

Both Moderna and Pfizer have submitted vaccine candidates to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. The FDA will meet Thursday to decide on authorization for Pfizer's vaccine.

"I frankly expect them to approve it very quickly," Slaoui, adding the prediction was based on the data he saw.

"The vaccine's highly effective. The vaccine is safe. Its safety profile is comparable to that of many other vaccines that have been in use for years and decades. The manufacturing of these vaccines is very well done. The quality of manufacturing is excellent," Slaoui said.

Manufacturing the vaccine has been "somewhat more complicated and more difficult than we planned," Slaoui said, adding that scientists are six to eight weeks behind "an ideal scenario where we would have had 100 million doses by the end of this year." The nature of fast-tracking a vaccine means more issues may arise, he said.