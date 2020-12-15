As she was getting the Covid-19 vaccine, this doctor found out she'd lost her 27th patient to the virus

As Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor was on her way to get the Covid-19 vaccine, she learned she lost her 27th patient to the virus. She speaks with CNN's Dana Bash about the experience.

Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor was among the first in Kentucky to receive the new Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine Monday, but she describes the moment as "bittersweet."

"As I was walking to go get my vaccine, I actually had just heard that my 27th patient died, so it was very emotional to get that vaccine yesterday," she said.

Briones-Pryor, who has worked in the Covid-19 wings of hospitals in Louisville since March, shared in an interview Tuesday with CNN's Dana Bash her experience receiving the vaccine, demonstrating the contrast between the hope the vaccine provides with the stark reality of the pandemic's continued spread.

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine shipped nationwide to hospitals and health care agencies over the weekend. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was present as the first doses arrived at the University of Louisville Hospital on Monday morning, and was visibly emotional as he called the vaccine "nothing short of a modern, medical miracle."

The hospital at the time was dealing with a medical emergency. Briones-Pryor told CNN she had transferred a Covid-19 patient into intensive care the day before, and as she departed her wing to receive the vaccine, an alert went out that a patient was in distress.

"A nurse I was talking to said, 'I hope it's not her,'" she said.