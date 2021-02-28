As one Virginia school district prepares to reopen, educators and families balance Covid precautions and normal instruction

Yellow tape now runs down the middle of each hallway like the lines in the center of the road in order to keep foot traffic orderly, like a two-way street.

The principal's biggest concern, however, is the cafeteria. It's the one place where masks are off so the students can eat.

Giant Xs made of masking tape adorn most of the stools at each table, blocking off space to make sure students sit six feet apart. They will now be in assigned seats, in order to help with Covid-19 contact tracing if there are positive cases.

"I can't just come to the cafeteria and sit with my friend who's in another class. She might be assigned to the lecture hall. She might be assigned to a table across the cafeteria. So it definitely does change that dynamic," said Barnes.

More than half of students opted not to come back

Despite virtual learning frustrations and drawbacks, there's a divide here on whether to go back at all. Only 45% of students opted to return to school, according to Barnes. The other 55% will stay home full time.

"It does surprise me, but I also think they're concerned that the numbers are still high. We're still in that red zone for numbers per a hundred thousand for infection, but we also don't have a vaccination yet for students."