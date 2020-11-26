As Los Angeles County's hospitalizations nearly double in 2 weeks, restaurants get creative to survive new restrictions

She was relieved when a health inspector came out earlier in the pandemic to watch the setup at L&E Oyster bar, measure the distance between tables and ensure the staff was following precautions to the letter. But three days later, she said, the requirement for distance between tables changed from 6 to 8 feet apart.

The oyster bar, which she describes as a cozy, romantic spot with oysters served by candlelight, had to drastically reform its menu to become takeout friendly, relying now on lobster rolls, burgers and other "comfort foods" that travel well, Rehak said.

And if restaurants like hers could have adapted to just one set of restrictions -- even if it were takeout-only -- they might have had an easier time, Gordon said.

"That had a momentum going. And then when the restrictions were lifted, the guys in the kitchen, they can only do so much, so they focused back on eating on the premises and we let the other thing just fade away," he said. "Had it been a consistent situation, we would have built it up much more. The back-and-forth is just crazy making."

Staying open for family and friends

As frustrating as the changes may be, Rehak and Gordon say they are determined to make it work -- and their employees are a big part of that determination.