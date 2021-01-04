As Georgia votes, Trump tries to destroy America's faith in democracy

The No. 3 House Republican -- Rep. Liz Cheney, who is breaking with her leadership colleagues -- told CNN the call was "deeply troubling." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, however, said in the friendly confines of Fox News that Trump was simply concerned about the "integrity" of elections.

The Republican insurrection will fail because Democrats control the House and there is not a majority in the Senate to reject the election results. But the entire stunt will deeply damage the legitimacy of Biden's new presidency in the eyes of Trump voters at a moment of deep national crisis.

During his speech Monday, Trump publicly leaned on Vice President Mike Pence to come "through" when he presides over the certification of Biden's victory, although his role is purely ceremonial and he does not have power to change the election result.

Alarm at the President's behavior and the lasting damage it will wreak on Capitol Hill, prompted a group of 170 CEOs on Monday to warn that the election was over and that a peaceful transfer of power was vital.

Washington is bracing for the arrival of thousands of Trump supporters ahead of mass rallies meant to intimidate the lawmakers who will gather for the formal certification of the election.