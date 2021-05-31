As America winds down its longest war, the effects are felt by those who served as well as their families

Their son was just 1 years old when Julio deployed.

"Even though we showed (him) pictures and talked about 'daddy,' (he) didn't recognize his dad when he returned. Our older daughters were always worried their daddy wouldn't come back," said Maggie Meza.

"While my ex-husband did not lose his life overseas, my boys and I lost parts of him in every deployment until he became someone I don't recognize," said one divorced spouse I spoke with, even as she said she gained confidence and independence managing her family while her then-husband deployed several times.

Families are changed forever

Many military spouses said they were proud of the resilience and strength they developed through the course of weathering deployments. And some described accepting the difficult reality that their families have forever been changed by the physical and mental scars of war.

"We have learned to come together as the family we are today. We're not 'all better.' We are a new normal," said one spouse whose family was in turmoil because of her husband's significant mental health struggles until he was diagnosed and treated for PTSD. CNN isn't naming some of the family members because of the sensitive nature of their comments.