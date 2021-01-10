Arnold Schwarzenegger says Trump is a 'failed leader' and urges unity after Capitol siege

Schwarzenegger said he grew up in Austria around "broken men drinking away the guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history." They weren't all "rabid anti-Semites or Nazis," he said. "Many just went along, step-by-step, down the road."

He shared a story of his own father, who was a member of the Nazi Party during World War II.

"I've never shared this publicly because it is a painful memory, but my father would come home drunk once or twice a week, and he would scream and hit us and scare my mother," Schwarzenegger said.

Men like his father were in both "physical pain from the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did."

"Being from Europe, I've seen firsthand how things can spin out of control," he said.

'Our democracy held firm'

The former Republican governor and actor then turned his attention to the President.

"President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, of a fair election. He sought a coup by misleading people with lies," he said. "My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead."