Army vet who tended bar accused by FBI of conspiring in Capitol insurrection

There is no private citizen militia that exists in the US. A militia has to be sanctioned by the state.

The Oath Keepers are clear that they try to recruit members from among active or retired military, first responders and police, and its name refers to the oath taken to "defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

In court documents the FBI says, "Oath Keepers will violate federal law if they believe their cause is just."

Recruiting veterans

Watkins' alleged co-conspirators are named by the FBI as Donovan Crowl, a former Marine, and Thomas Caldwell, who served in the Navy.

Crowl lives just down the street from Watkins' Jolly Roger bar and was a regular there.

Neighbors told CNN that Watkins would try to recruit people when they came into the bar. Most didn't take her up on it. But Crowl did join Watkins and Siniff in their armed group.

"When drunk, he's the guy you want to shut up. When sober the best man you could have," Siniff said of the former Marine. "The militia was a good thing to help him ... like it was a reason to be sober."

CNN has reached out to Crowl's attorney but has not received a response.