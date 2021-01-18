Army Secretary says National Guard's riot response was hampered by archaic system

"You saw a lot of people run into friction in support of the Capitol Hill police. It came far too close. Something like this should never happen. This country has the talent and the resources to do anything. But the pre-planning and coordination and the intelligence were not really managed well, and we were not in a position to be successful that day as a country," McCarthy said.

'Tremendous confusion'

On Monday, McCarthy described a situation of "tremendous confusion."

"No one really understood the situation. No specifics or clarity what the size of the crowd, where they were, did they actually breach the building," said McCarthy in an interview at the Pentagon.

McCarthy said he "ran down the hall to get authority to launch" the National Guard even as he "didn't have great understanding" of what was happening after a phone call with DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Police Chief Robert Contee.

"A lot of confusion because we weren't asked for help" in the leadup to the event, McCarthy said.