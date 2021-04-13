Army officer was afraid for his life during a Virginia traffic stop, attorney says

The bodycam footage shows Nazario with his hands up and outside the window as the officers try to open his door. Gutierrez's report said that when Crocker attempted to unlock the driver door and open it, Nazario hit his hand away. The lawsuit said this narrative is false based on the body camera video and despite knowing it was not true, Gutierrez included it in the report.

Gutierrez then tells Crocker to back away before pepper spraying Nazario four times, according to the lawsuit. He continues to yell at Nazario to take his seat belt off and get out of the car. Nazario says his dog is in the back of the vehicle "choking" from the pepper spray.

With his hands still in the air, Nazario tells the officers, "I'm reaching for my seat belt," before stepping out of the vehicle. The officers order him to the ground while Nazario continues to stand by the vehicle and ask what's happening.

"You made this way more difficult than it had to be if you'd just complied," Gutierrez is heard saying in the body camera footage.

In the footage, the officers wrestle Nazario to the ground and handcuff him while he repeatedly says, "This is f**ked up."

Footage shows reflects trend, lawsuit says