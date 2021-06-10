Arkansas state trooper sued for allegedly causing a pregnant woman's car to flip during traffic stop

According to the Arkansas Driver License Guide, when drivers are being stopped by the police, they should activate their turn signal or emergency flashers to indicate they are seeking a safe place to stop and pull over to the right side of the road.

However, due to concrete barriers and a reduced shoulder on both sides of the road, Harper was unable to safely stop her vehicle on the right or left shoulder, according to the lawsuit.

Dashcam video from Dunn's patrol car on the night of the incident shows Harper traveling in the right lane with her hazard lights on and slowing down. In the video obtained by CNN, Dunn performed a PIT maneuver on Harper's vehicle allegedly causing her to lose control, flipping the car on its top.

"There were no exits or shoulder for Plaintiff to safely exit the highway, before Defendant Dunn negligently executed a PIT maneuver on Plaintiff's vehicle two minutes and seven seconds after Defendant Dunn initiated his Arkansas State Police patrol cruiser overhead lights, which caused Plaintiff's vehicle to flip." the lawsuit stated.

Dunn was seen in the dashcam video approaching the wreckage. As he helps her out, he is heard asking her, "why didnt you stop?"

Harper is heard telling Dunn "because I didn't feel like it was safe".