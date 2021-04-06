Arkansas governor's surprising veto of anti-trans law lasted one day

"Government overreach" was another, as the governor claimed the law went too far in dictating what should otherwise be a private conversation between patient and doctor. There was also no provision written into the clumsy and dangerous bill for transgender residents of Arkansas already receiving gender-affirming health care -- who would have, if it had become law, been forced to de-transition.

Transgender kids face incredible hurdles when it comes to getting adults to take them and their gender confirmations seriously. The uphill battle to then access affirming health care, which includes treatments like therapy, reversible hormone blockers and other care, could mean the difference between life and death, and the difference between feeling well-adjusted or feeling severely depressed. We know that transgender youth face disproportionately higher rates of depression, suicide and violence than their cisgender peers, due to familial and societal rejection and discrimination. That number only goes up when we further marginalize community members and deny access to medically necessary care.

For those in the transgender community and gender nonbinary community, it represented a brief (all too brief) exhale, one momentarily successful swing in a never-ending game of whack-a-mole.