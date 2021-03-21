Arkansas governor says he signed near-total abortion ban so Supreme Court can decide if it's a 'direct challenge' to Roe

Of the 11 so-called gestational bans -- which bar abortions past a certain point in pregnancy -- passed since the start of 2019, none have gone into effect after most of them have been blocked by judges. Those include a similar near-total abortion ban passed in Alabama in 2019 and an 18-week bill passed by Arkansas in 2019.

But the bill's supporters see the measure as a key stand on the issue that reflects the views of those in their state, and they, like Hutchinson, welcome the chance at spurring a court fight that could reverse Roe.

"We expect that it will be challenged," Rapert said, adding that he is hopeful that the tenets of the bill compel the court to respond to "a very broad, widespread public outcry on the issue."

The lawmaker denounced rape and incest but stood by the law's lack of exceptions for the two crimes, saying, "How could we look at any human baby and say that they are not worthy of life simply because their birth was a result of a violent act."