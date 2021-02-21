Arkansas GOP governor says he wouldn't support a Trump 2024 reelection bid

The Republican governor of Arkansas, who had previously supported Donald Trump's reelection bid, said Sunday that he would not back the former President if he decided to run in 2024.

"No, I wouldn't. It's time," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" when asked if he would support Trump in another presidential election cycle. "And he's got a good family. I worked with Ivanka (Trump) and others and they love America. But I would not support him for reelection in 2024."

The GOP is facing deep divisions on how to move forward as a party in a post-Trump era. Hutchinson told Bash on Sunday that while Trump will continue to have a voice in the Republican Party, the former President "should not define our future."

"We've got to define it for ourselves and that has to be based upon the principles that gave really us the strength in America. We've got to respond to the people that like Trump. We've got to respond and identify with the issues that gave him the first election and gave him support throughout his presidency," he said, adding that Republicans should reach out to voters using conservative principles.

"He'll only define the party if we let him define our party," he said.