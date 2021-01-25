Arizona Republicans wrestle with their party's future

Referencing the more than 9,200 Republicans who left the party since January 6, Hamer fears the political outcome for Republicans.

"This party is being run by a fringe, essentially calling for a purge," Hamer said. "This is a party that lost the White House, two Senate races, and shows no interest in bringing people together and certainly no interest in expanding the base of Republicans. It's turned into the circular firing squad."

"If ignored, the state will go from purple to blue pretty quickly," he added.

That is a nightmare scenario for some of those who represent the future of the Arizona Republican Party. In many ways, Arizona state senator T.J. Shope embodies a potential "big-tent" future Republican party for the swing state. Raised in a rural part of Arizona, Shope is the son of a Mexican-born mother and local grocery chain owner. The 35-year-old wears an Arizona belt buckle, western hat and boots, with an eye to increasing the tent for the next generation of Republicans.

"I wear a different hat than the guy in the horns," joked Shope, referencing the Capitol rioter from Arizona who was widely photographed, then arrested, for storming the Capitol wearing an animal headdress with horns.

"We have to turn the page," Shope said. "If the emphasis continues to be on 2020, then we're probably not going to win in 2022. And then we're probably going to end up more like Colorado than we do perennial toss up states like Ohio or Florida. People need to realize it only took Colorado one or two cycles to go from a reliably Republican state to a reliably Democratic state, and that can happen anywhere."