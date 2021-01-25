Arizona Republicans wrestle with their party's future

CNN's Kyung Lah reports.

C.J. Diegel scrolled down the Arizona Secretary of State's website until he saw the box for "no party affiliation." He clicked it, ending his lifelong registration as an Arizona Republican, in just seconds.

Diegel had hoped that his state party, after seeing the US Capitol insurrection earlier this month, would reverse course away from Donald Trump.

But it didn't.

"Arizona Republicans took Donald Trump's side," said Diegel, a married father of two and Air Force veteran. "It has to stop. Those people don't represent what being conservative in Arizona means and I finally had to had to say, 'No, I don't want to be associated with the Arizona Republican Party.'"

Diegel is one of more than 9,292 Republicans who requested to change their party registration from Republican to independent, Democrat or Libertarian since the Capitol riot, according to numbers compiled by the Arizona Secretary of State's office from January 6 through January 24. The numbers, while a small percentage of overall GOP registration in Arizona, are a snapshot of how voters are reacting to the Republican civil war taking place in the swing state.