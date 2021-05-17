Arizona Republicans feud over audit as Trump pushes falsehoods about 2020 election

Maricopa County's Board of Supervisors -- four out of five of whom are Republicans -- are set to meet Monday afternoon, which the county's Twitter account said would be used to "refute lies alleged by the Arizona Senate and the people involved in its audit."

Trump's statement amplified claims made by Arizona state Senate President Karen Fann in a letter last week that a screenshot offered evidence that election files had been deleted.

Matt Masterson, an elections cybersecurity official who served under both the Obama and Trump administrations, told CNN the screenshot looked like it was a duplicate of one of the two post-election "Logic and Accuracy" tests run by the county.

Fann's claims were condemned by Jack Sellers, the Republican chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, who said the allegations are "false and ill-informed."

"It's clearer by the day: the people hired by the Senate are in way over their heads," Sellers said. "This is not funny; this is dangerous."