Arizona Republicans begin reviewing 2020 ballots in effort to undermine results

On Friday, Trump continued to spread his election conspiracy claims in a statement and thanked Arizona's "brave and patriotic" Republican state senators.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, a Republican who has led the charge for the audit, has insisted she's running a fair process to ensure election integrity. But the overtly partisan review has already sparked an outcry from nonpartisan election security experts, GOP officials in Maricopa County and Arizona's secretary of state, among others.

"I have been avoiding calling it an audit to be quite honest with you, because that's not what it is. They have been making this up as they go along," Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, said in an interview with CNN. "This is just a fishing expedition by people who are determined to find something wrong.

Fann did not respond to CNN's request for comment.