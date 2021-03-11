Arizona Republican lawmakers join GOP efforts to target voting, with nearly two dozen restrictive voting measures

"They are trying to make it harder for everyone to vote based on the hope and desire that the people who it harms more and who it disenfranchises more are the people less likely to vote Republican," said state Rep. Athena Salman, a Tempe Democrat and member of the Arizona House Government and Elections Committee.

Pointing to Republicans' losses in Arizona's last two Senate races, the 2020 presidential election and the GOP's narrow state legislative majorities, Salman said: "The only way that they can hold onto control is if they make it harder for people to vote so that they can get an unfair and potentially unconstitutional competitive advantage."

The bill that would remove some voters from the state's list of those who are automatically sent mail-in ballots each election was the subject of a contentious committee hearing Wednesday.

SB 1485, which has already passed the state Senate and now heads to the full House, would have the state send notices to people who are on the permanent early voting list but have not participated in the last four elections -- so, the 2018 primaries and midterm election and the 2020 primaries and election -- asking if they want to continue to receive ballots. Those who do not respond would be removed.