Arizona Republic: Trump allies pressured Maricopa County election supervisors

"There really is no reason that you would be calling the supervisors or other election officials because that's not the proper channel at all if you have concerns about an election," Hobbs, a Democrat who is running for governor, said on Friday.

Along with Trump, Giuliani -- who in November met with GOP state lawmakers in Arizona -- also tried to contact supervisors in Maricopa County, according to the Republic, and to Republican Bill Gates, who confirmed the Christmas Eve call to CNN's Kyung Lah in June.

"I have a few things I'd like to talk over with you. Maybe we can get this thing fixed up. You know, I really think it's a shame that Republicans sort of, we're both in this, kind of, situation. And I think there may be a nice way to resolve this for everybody," Giuliani said in a voice mail to Gates published by the Republic on Friday and also previously obtained by CNN.

Gates told Lah in June he never returned Giuliani's call, adding that it would have been inappropriate to do so.