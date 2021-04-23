Arizona GOP representative struggles to justify state bill that would purge early voting list

Keilar asked Kavanagh why automatically receiving a ballot should be dependent on whether someone has participated in a recent election or not.

"We want them to continue to get the ballot, but we want to make sure that they are actually there," Kavanagh replied, suggesting the issue is that ballots get sent to voters who move and don't notify county election officials.

"What evidence do you have that that has led to voter fraud?" Keilar then asked. "You're solving a problem that doesn't exist and, in the process, purging people from the list."

"That's not true," Kavanagh said.

The measure, however, would remove voters who did not vote in the previous two election cycles and don't respond to final mailed notices. Voters will be allowed to sign up again if they were removed from the early voting list.

Kavanagh claimed that the bill would result in preventing "erroneous removals more than we prevent ballots that have mismatched signatures on Election Day from being counted. It's a very robust check."