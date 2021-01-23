Arizona GOP censures Flake, Ducey and McCain, signaling a fractured party in a key swing state

Ward ended her speech ahead of the member vote for party chairwoman with, "Make America Great Again!" She then introduced a recorded audio message from Trump, where the former President told members, "I give her my complete and total endorsement."

Ward defeated her challenger by 3 points in two rounds of voting.

Ducey's political director, Sara Mueller, discounted the power of the state party's actions, namely on the censure of the sitting governor. "These resolutions are of no consequence whatsoever, and the people behind them have lost whatever little moral authority they may have once had," said Mueller.

Flake tweeted a picture of himself with McCain and Ducey at Biden's Inauguration, with the words, "Good company."

McCain could not be reached for immediate comment, but tweeted: "It is a high honor to be included in a group of Arizonans who have served our state and our nation so well...and who, like my late husband John, have been censured by the AZGOP. I'll wear this as a badge of honor."

The late senator was censured in 2014 by the state GOP for what it then described as a liberal record.