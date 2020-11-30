Arizona certifies Biden's victory

Kelly, who defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally in a special election, will be sworn in at noon on Wednesday, according to a senior Democratic aide. That will reduce the current Republican advantage in the Senate to 52-48.

Trump's efforts to challenge the results were in full view on Monday, with his attorneys, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, in Arizona meeting with some GOP members of the state's legislature to discuss unsubstantiated allegations that the election was fraudulent, though the discussion didn't prevent the certification.

Shortly before the certification, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward took part in a hearing in state court in connection with a planned challenge to the election results that her attorney said he planned to file later in the day. Ward filed documents last week in state superior court indicating she would challenge Arizona's election results as soon as they were certified. Under state law, any legal challenges must be filed within five days of certification.