Arizona and Georgia audits move forward as Republicans continue to push election fraud lies

Audits have yet to uncover any wrongdoing, and cannot change the election's results months after votes were certified, the electoral college voted and Biden was inaugurated.

After a week-long delay because the Coliseum where the Arizona audit is taking place had been booked for graduations, the audit -- conducted by a Florida-based company called Cyber Ninjas -- resumed Monday morning.

Auditors have said they should finish by the end of June, a much slower time-frame than they had initially suggested. They are accepting private funding for the audit in addition to the $150,000 the Arizona state Senate is paying, but have not revealed who is paying or how much.

They've also faced criticism for failing to adhere to the standard practices and security measures of an election audit. Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told Maricopa County officials that, because of how auditors have handled the county's more than $6 million in election equipment, it should not be used in future elections.

"What we're seeing happen is not an audit," Hobbs told reporters last week. "It is a fundraising stunt."

Arizona takes heated turn