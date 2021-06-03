Are unemployment benefits causing working shortages? Here's what we know.

Though there were a record-high 8.1 million job openings, as of March, some workers say many of these positions pay too little or are too far away for them to afford to accept or that the postings require skills or certifications they don't have.

Others have applied to scores of listings but are either not getting interviews or receiving offers. The economy is still down 8.2 million jobs versus February 2020.

And still others continue to have difficulty securing full-time childcare because their providers may have shuttered or limited enrollment or because their kids are still attending school remotely.

Nearly 7.3 million adults say they are not working because they are caring for children who are not in school or daycare, according to the most recent Census survey data from mid- to late May. That figure has increased from the second half of April, when it was 6.8 million.