Architect: Miami is my home. I am struggling to reconcile how Champlain Towers South could have partially fallen

I reviewed the live images and video footage, which revealed that the collapse began at the internal aspect of the edifice. The structural failure appears to have happened at the core of the building, where the horizontal concrete slabs meet the vertical concrete columns and shear walls, which are designed to resist lateral forces. The videos show that shortly after the compromise of the internal structure the building falls away from the ocean to the west, which suggests the concrete slabs disengaged from the internal backbone of the building, causing a "pancake" collapse.

Post-tension reinforcement -- or rebar -- gives 6-8 inch concrete slabs with the high structural integrity; however, building floors are not designed to absorb the load produced by the collapse of a floor. Therefore, when the initial slab fell, this may have caused a buckling effect between floors and the complete collapse of the northeast block of the building.