Apple's new headphones cost about half a Peloton bike

10,000

That's how many restaurants are on the brink of closing in the next three weeks.

About 17% of America's restaurants — 110,000 — have already permanently closed this year, according to the National Restaurant Association, which is pleading with Congress to pass new stimulus to help the industry.

MELE KALIKIMAKA...

Hawaii needs some economic stimulus and as soon as I'm done writing this I'm packing a bag.

The state is offering free round-trip tickets to Oahu to out-of-state remote workers (me!) who want to live and work there (me!) while contributing to the state's economy (me me me!)

It's part of a temporary residency program, cringe-ily named "Movers and Shakas."

WHAT'S THE CATCH?

Tbh I'm not sure — it sounds kind of perfect.

The pandemic gutted the tourism industry, which Hawaii's economy relies on, and made remote work normal for millions of people.