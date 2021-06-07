Apple unveils iOS 15 with new features for post-pandemic life

Keeping Apple central in our lives post-pandemic

Like many tech companies, Apple and its products became even more central to our lives during the pandemic as countless households were forced to live and work more behind screens. Apple's announcements on Monday hinted at how the company hopes to remain a key part of our lives even as many resume working and socializing outside the home.

For people still frequently glued to their screens, Apple introduced a new iOS feature called "Focus" that will let users select what kinds of notifications they want to receive, and from whom, at certain times of day. For example, a user can set their phone on "work" mode, and opt to only receive notifications from coworkers, emails and Slack messages. When other notifications are turned off, users can set a "do not disturb" auto-reply for messages.

"With Focus, you can carve out time in your day for work and personal life," Federighi said.

On iMessage, Apple wants to make it easier for users to keep track of the photos, links and other content they've been sent. Apps including Photos, Safari and Apple Music will now include a "shared with you folder" to highlight content that has been sent through messages.