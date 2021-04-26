Apple doubles down on the United States, promising another $80 billion investment

Apple plans to spend $430 billion in the United States to increase its manufacturing presence and create thousands of jobs. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Apple is doubling down on its manufacturing presence in the United States. The company announced Monday it's bolstering a previously announced investment by an additional 20% and adding another 20,000 new jobs.

The company said that its investment -- now increased to $430 billion -- comes as its contributions have "significantly outpaced" its original 2018 commitment of $350 billion to new facilities and the creation of 20,000 jobs. The fresh investment stretches across 9,000 companies in all 50 US states, supporting new technology, including 5G and silicon engineering.

"We're creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence — investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future," said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a statement.