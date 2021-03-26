Appeals court ruling paves way for release of alleged Capitol rioters with extremist ties, but at least one Oath Keeper will stay in jail

"There is no evidence that he himself destroyed any property. There is no evidence that he himself engaged in any assaultive behavior," Mehta said.

Their releases marked the third and fourth alleged Oath Keeper defendants whom Mehta has released out of 10 charged with conspiracy and other crimes. The defendants who have appeared in DC's District Court so far have all pleaded not guilty.

But Kelly Meggs must stay in jail, Mehta decided. In his case, the judge drew a clear distinction between paramilitary leaders who prepared for violent clashes and their followers who came along.

"Mr. Meggs is someone who has presented himself through his words and his deeds, and his conduct, as someone who presents a danger," Mehta said during a virtual court hearing.

"He has the mindset of someone who is prepared to fight and will do so in the streets," Mehta said, pointing out that Meggs had texted an associate before January 6 that "this isn't a rally."

Gun training

During one of the hearings, the Justice Department pushed back on claims from Meggs' attorney that he and his wife never received paramilitary training. Prosecutors had released photographs of them with guns at a combat training event last year in Florida.